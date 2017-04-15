El delegado general del Festival de Cannes, Thierry Frémaux, anunció este viernes la selección oficial de filmes que participan en los diferentes apartados de la 70 edición del certamen, que se celebrará entre los próximos 17 y 28 de mayo.

Apertura

“Les fantômes d’Ismaël” – Arnaud Desplechin (fuera de competición).

Competición oficial

“Nelyubov” – Andrey Zvyagintsev.

“Good Time” – Benny Safdie y Josh Safdie.

“You were never really here” – Lynne Ramsay.

“L’Amant double” – François Ozon.

“Jupiter’s Moon” – Kornél Mundruczo.

“A gentle creature” – Sergei Loznitsa.

“The Killing of a sacred deer” – Yorgos Lanthimos.

“Hikari” – Naomi Kawase.

“Geu-Hu” – Hong Sangsoo.

“Le Redoutable”- Michel Hazanavicius.

“Wonderstruck” – Todd Haynes.

“Happy end” – Michael Haneke.

“Rodin” – Jacques Doillon.

“The beguiled” – Sofia Coppola.

“120 battements par minute” – Robin Campillo.

“Okja” – Bong Joon-Ho.

“Aus dem nichts” – Fatih Akin.

“The Meyerowitz stories” – Noah Baumbach.

Una cierta mirada

“Barbara” – Mathieu Amalric (Filme de apertura).

“La novia del desierto” – Cecilia Atan y Valeria Pivato.

“Tesnota”- Kantemir Balagov.

“Aala Kaf Ifrit” – Kaouther Ben Hania.

“L’Atelier” – Laurent Cantet.

“Fortunata” – Sergio Castellito.

“Las hijas de Abril” – Michel Franco.

“Western” – Valeska Grisebach.

“Posoki”- Stephan Komandarev.

“Out” – Gyorgy Kristof.

“Sanpo suru shinryakusha” – Kiyoshi Kurosawa.

“En attendant les hirondelles” – Karim Moussaoui.

“Lerd” – Mohammad Rasoulof.

“Jeune Femme” – Léonor Serraille.

“Wind River” – Taylor Sheridan.

“Après la guerre” – Annarita Zambrano.

Fuera de competición

“Mugen non jünin” – Miike Takashi.

“How to talk to girls at parties” – James Cameron Mitchell.

“Visages villages” – Agnès Varda Jr.

Sesiones de medianoche:

“Prayer before dawn” – Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire.

“Bulhandang” – Byun Sung-Hyun.

“Ak-nyeo” – Jung Byung-Gil.

Sesiones especiales:

“An inconvenient sequel” – Bonni Cohen y Jon Shenk.

“12 jours” – Raymond Depardon.

“They” – Anahita Ghazvinizadeh.

“Keul-le-eo-ui Ka-me-la” – Hong Sangsoo.

“Promised land” – Eugene Jarecki.

“Napalm” – Claude Lanzmann.

“Demons in paradise” – Jude Ratman.

“Sea Sorrow” – Vanessa Redgrave.

Realidad virtual

“Carne y arena” – Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Acontecimientos 70 aniversario

“Top of the lake: China girl” – Jane Campion y Ariel Kleiman.

“24 frames” – Abbas Kiarostami.

“Twin Peaks” – David Lynch.

“Come swim” – Kristen Stewart

Fuente: Globovisión